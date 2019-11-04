Decimated 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.00 (DIO)

Decimated (CURRENCY:DIO) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. Decimated has a total market capitalization of $144,470.00 and $13.00 worth of Decimated was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decimated has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. One Decimated token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00042296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.15 or 0.05680477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000400 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014653 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00046266 BTC.

Decimated Token Profile

DIO is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Decimated’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,986,411 tokens. The Reddit community for Decimated is /r/decimated_game . Decimated’s official message board is www.decimated.net/category/updates . Decimated’s official Twitter account is @decimated_game . The official website for Decimated is www.decimated.net

Decimated Token Trading

Decimated can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decimated directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decimated should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decimated using one of the exchanges listed above.

