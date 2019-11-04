Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 target price on shares of Dean Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Dean Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. 5,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. Dean Foods has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $90.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dean Foods had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. Dean Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dean Foods will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Beringause bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the first quarter worth $49,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Dean Foods by 15.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 178,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the second quarter valued at about $1,088,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dean Foods by 186.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 345,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 224,897 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dean Foods by 15.0% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 2,147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 280,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.