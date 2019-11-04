Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.55

Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.55 and traded as high as $24.88. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 5,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 120,016 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,782 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3,248.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 80,257 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 77,860 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,377,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

