David Taylor Sells 23,517 Shares of FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW) Stock

FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW) insider David Taylor sold 23,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £61,144.20 ($79,895.73).

TFW opened at GBX 272 ($3.55) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.26. FW Thorpe plc has a 1-year low of GBX 219 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 345 ($4.51). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 286.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 309.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of FW Thorpe in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

