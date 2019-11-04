David J. Neithercut Sells 3,000 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $267,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $302,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David J. Neithercut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $4,012,000.00.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,203. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.44. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.71.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $685.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 588,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,374 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,934,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,863,000 after acquiring an additional 410,403 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

