Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

DAC traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. 3,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. Danaos has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $112.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Danaos had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 19.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Danaos stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

