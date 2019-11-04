Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 4.6% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Danaher by 59.3% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 52.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.88. The company had a trading volume of 36,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $147.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.03.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.86.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

