Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 3.7% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.86.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at $422,808,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.82. 251,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,024. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $147.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

