DAEX Price Up 5.3% This Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last week, DAEX has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One DAEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a market cap of $1.30 million and $594,058.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041511 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.20 or 0.05757882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000992 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014510 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045163 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

