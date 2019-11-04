DA Davidson Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $125.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Bank of America reduced their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.92.

Shares of TWLO traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.01. 8,410,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,661. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 16,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $1,770,369.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $3,724,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,830 shares of company stock worth $19,561,905. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 46.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 94.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

