Cytosorbents (CTSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is set to announce its Q3 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 105.97% and a negative net margin of 72.43%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 million. On average, analysts expect Cytosorbents to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cytosorbents stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,016. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $153.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.

In other news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTSO shares. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price target on Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

