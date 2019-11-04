Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,709. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. The company has a market cap of $683.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.55. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 378.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,444.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,325.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $276,885 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 220.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 196,786 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,058,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,905,000 after purchasing an additional 195,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,566,000 after purchasing an additional 147,849 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

