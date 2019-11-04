CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Given a $68.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CONE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.68.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,537. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 60.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 617.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,725 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,764,000 after buying an additional 2,398,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,029,000 after buying an additional 482,530 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,012,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,648,000 after buying an additional 240,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.