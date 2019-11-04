Cypress Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,669,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 40,545,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,519,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,978,000 after acquiring an additional 797,630 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,781,000 after acquiring an additional 78,245 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,575. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $73.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

