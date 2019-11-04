Cypress Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth $212,000. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 120,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 47,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 87.2% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.39. 514,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,940,336. The firm has a market cap of $227.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

