Cypress Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.07. 364,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,551. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.85 and a 200 day moving average of $198.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.37 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $220.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.76.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

