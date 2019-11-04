Cypress Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,355 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 59.3% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 52.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.86.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,024. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $147.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.