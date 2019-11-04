CYCLEAN (CCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $61,904.00

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One CYCLEAN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, DOBI trade and HitBTC. During the last seven days, CYCLEAN has traded 55.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CYCLEAN has a total market cap of $61,904.00 and $102.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CYCLEAN’s official website is cyclean.io . The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CYCLEAN is cycleanio.blogspot.com

CYCLEAN Token Trading

CYCLEAN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DOBI trade and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLEAN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CYCLEAN using one of the exchanges listed above.

