CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CYBE. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

NASDAQ CYBE traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.46. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.