CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 16,194.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $659,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $750,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,142 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,275 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $203,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,366 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,578,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,143 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.09. 3,071,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,213,817. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

