Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUBI. ValuEngine raised Customers Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.69.

CUBI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.32. 4,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $24.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $32,157.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

