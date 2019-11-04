Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CWK opened at $19.25 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $20.62. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In related news, insider Duncan Palmer sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $67,733.18. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 41,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $748,518.40. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $23.00 target price on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

