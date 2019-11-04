Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Given a $150.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) has been given a $150.00 price objective by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

CW has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

NYSE CW traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $140.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $95.23 and a 1-year high of $140.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.58 and its 200-day moving average is $122.22.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $251,298.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,917 shares of company stock worth $3,629,690. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

