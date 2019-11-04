Cryder Capital Partners LLP Has $107.99 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,226 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 13.9% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $107,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,105.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,715 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 21.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,621,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,906,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,021 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 764.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,211,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,189 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 215.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,562,000 after acquiring an additional 907,658 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.07.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.19. 333,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,501. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $525,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

