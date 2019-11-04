Crown Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 2,555 Shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,727.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,727.89.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 112,255 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$801,343.54.

TSE CRWN traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.38. 690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048. The stock has a market cap of $71.83 million and a PE ratio of 29.69. Crown Capital Partners Inc has a one year low of C$6.81 and a one year high of C$10.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.20. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 37.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65.

CRWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Capital Partners from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Crown Capital Partners from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

