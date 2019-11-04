Critical Contrast: NCR (NYSE:NCR) & USA Technologies (NYSE:USAT)

NCR (NYSE:NCR) and USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NCR and USA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCR 0 2 3 1 2.83 USA Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

NCR currently has a consensus target price of $38.17, indicating a potential upside of 28.42%. Given NCR’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NCR is more favorable than USA Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of NCR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of USA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NCR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of USA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NCR has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USA Technologies has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NCR and USA Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCR $6.41 billion 0.59 -$88.00 million $2.62 11.34 USA Technologies $143.80 million 2.67 -$32.03 million N/A N/A

USA Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NCR.

Profitability

This table compares NCR and USA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCR 2.47% 86.80% 5.06% USA Technologies -22.27% -25.65% -16.20%

Summary

NCR beats USA Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry. This segment also provides electronic and mobile payment solutions, sector-specific point of sale (POS) software applications, and back-office inventory, and store and restaurant management applications for the retail and hospitality industries; and software support and maintenance, and consulting and implementation services for its software solutions. Its Services segment offers assessment and preparation, staging, installation, implementation, and maintenance and support; and systems management and managed services for its hardware solutions, as well as installation, maintenance, and services for third party networking products and computer hardware. The company's Hardware segment offers multi-function and thin-client ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, cash recycling ATMs, and hardware for check and image processing; financial services hardware; and POS terminals, self-checkout kiosks, order and payment kiosks, bar code scanners, printers, and peripherals to retailers, restaurants, food service companies, and entertainment and sports venues. This segment also provides self-check in/out kiosk solutions for airlines, hotels, and casinos; and wayfinding solutions, digital signage, bill payment kiosks, and gift registries, as well as resells third party networking products. NCR Corporation was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services. The company's products include ePort, a device that is used in self-service, unattended markets, such as vending, amusement and arcade, and various other kiosk applications, as well as facilitates cashless payments by capturing payment information and transmitting it to its network for authorization with the payment system. It primarily serves small ticket, and beverage and food vending industries, as well as unattended point of sale markets, including amusement, commercial laundry, kiosk, and other. USA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

