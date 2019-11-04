Critical Comparison: Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) & Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Griffin Industrial Realty and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Griffin Industrial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Griffin Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Griffin Industrial Realty and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffin Industrial Realty 13.99% 6.33% 2.27% Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. N/A -17.83% -3.68%

Risk and Volatility

Griffin Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Griffin Industrial Realty and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffin Industrial Realty $33.80 million 5.99 -$1.65 million N/A N/A Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $1.88 billion 0.13 -$427.07 million N/A N/A

Griffin Industrial Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A..

Summary

Griffin Industrial Realty beats Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. Its Urban Properties and Investments business engages in the leasing, renting, and servicing of commercial facilities and other spaces in shopping malls; leasing and servicing of office spaces other rental properties; development, sale, and maintenance of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operation of hotels; and provision of consumer financing services. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

