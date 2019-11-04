Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $132.28. 611,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,357. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.07 and a twelve month high of $131.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

