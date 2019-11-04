Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $145.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,125. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $105.97 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

