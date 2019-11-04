Crescent Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) Trading Up 0.1%

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU)’s share price was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 54,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Acquisition by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 153,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,782,000.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

