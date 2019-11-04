Creditbit (CRB) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Creditbit has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditbit has a total market capitalization of $26,557.00 and approximately $197.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditbit token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00784507 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000888 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Creditbit Token Profile

CRB is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

