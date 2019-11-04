CREDIT (CREDIT) Reaches Market Cap of $219,056.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. CREDIT has a total market cap of $219,056.00 and $88,519.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. During the last week, CREDIT has traded 51.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000342 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,641,415,887 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

