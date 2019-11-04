Cream Trading Up 20.9% Over Last Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and YoBit. During the last week, Cream has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $29,716.00 and $8.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00039899 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00771412 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00207921 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003525 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

