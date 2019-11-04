Craig Hallum Raises Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $52.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.44.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $4.42 on Thursday, hitting $68.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,351. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $72.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,085,630.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $261,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,248 shares of company stock worth $8,651,159. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

