CPI Card Group (PMTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. On average, analysts expect CPI Card Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,641. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57.

PMTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.