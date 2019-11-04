Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 305 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. CWM LLC raised its position in Leidos by 66.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.38. 9,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,447. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average is $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.51. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $89.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Leidos’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

Several analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

