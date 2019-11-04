Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $6.61 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Mastercard by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 2,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.41.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total value of $6,473,367.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,054,562 shares in the company, valued at $30,413,849,218.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,204 shares of company stock worth $30,207,689. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,491. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $293.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

