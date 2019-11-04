Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,515.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 214.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 55.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 39.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 70,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $8,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $83,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,572,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,519 shares of company stock worth $9,408,464. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $120.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.34.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.96. 14,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,281. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

