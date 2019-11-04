Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,189,374. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $198.88.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

