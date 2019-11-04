Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 27,380 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 222.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,380 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,507,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,811,000 after purchasing an additional 330,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.52. 1,111,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.13. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

