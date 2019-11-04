Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MANT. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mantech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mantech International to $77.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Mantech International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.80.

MANT stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.82. 199,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,701. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89. Mantech International has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $579.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.39 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

In other Mantech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 32,431 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $2,204,659.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,162.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Wagner sold 8,600 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $603,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,206.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. FMR LLC raised its position in Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

