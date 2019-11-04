Cowen Increases Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $40.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Colfax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Colfax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.65.

Shares of CFX opened at $34.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.32. Colfax has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $34.84.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Colfax by 36.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,527,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,747 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Colfax by 2,068.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,501,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,691 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 34.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,740,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,818,000 after purchasing an additional 704,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,640,000 after purchasing an additional 679,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the second quarter worth about $12,770,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

