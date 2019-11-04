Cowen Cuts Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target to $195.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $193.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.86.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $149.80 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Littelfuse by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

