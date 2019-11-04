COVA (COVA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One COVA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. COVA has a market capitalization of $924,562.00 and $1.25 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00220673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.43 or 0.01388605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00119253 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

