Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $297.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,533. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $307.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $321.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total value of $507,919.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,115 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,148. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

