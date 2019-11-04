Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Corning by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,609,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after buying an additional 58,075 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 332,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 189,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.71. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In related news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,012 shares of company stock valued at $370,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus set a $42.00 target price on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

