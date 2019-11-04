Cormark Comments on Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.19.

CG stock opened at C$11.27 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.83 and a 52 week high of C$13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 40,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.06, for a total transaction of C$482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$444,688.38. Also, Director Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 5,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total transaction of C$59,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$252,280. Insiders sold a total of 55,300 shares of company stock valued at $664,364 in the last 90 days.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

