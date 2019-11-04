ContentBox (BOX) Market Capitalization Tops $5.01 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One ContentBox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, UEX, Huobi and CPDAX. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $107,746.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009916 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010591 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001783 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000517 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,619,105 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, UEX, Huobi, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

