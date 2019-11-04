Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Container Store Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Container Store Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TCS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 386,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,126. The stock has a market cap of $207.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.99 million. Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Container Store Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Container Store Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Container Store Group in the second quarter worth $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Container Store Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Container Store Group in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Container Store Group in the second quarter worth $153,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.