Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 265.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.76.

NYSE STZ traded up $2.93 on Monday, reaching $193.93. The stock had a trading volume of 729,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,551. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

